Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Held by Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc; Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Stake Increased by Crestwood Advisors Llc

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 29,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 557,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65M, up from 528,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 5.25 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,057 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Interest Sarl has 2.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,020 shares. Fire stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc holds 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 11.97M shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com accumulated 1.49% or 1.31M shares. Winfield Associates Incorporated stated it has 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 2.38% or 752,203 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank accumulated 1.88% or 143,065 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 2.2% stake. Kames Cap Public Limited invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenbrier Prns Capital Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Friess Associates Lc has 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited reported 4.48M shares stake. Atlantic Union Bancshares stated it has 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc holds 77,897 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,343 shares to 6,496 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 162,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,014 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).