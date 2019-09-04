Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Held by Gruss & Co Inc; Rwwm Trimmed Its Position in Posco (PKX) by $884,840

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 6.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 16,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 324,147 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 340,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 56,437 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – NON-BINDING AGREEMENT EXECUTED WITH POSCO TO SELL A PACKAGE OF TENEMENTS IN NORTHERN BASIN OF SALAR DEL HOMBRE MUERTO; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 02/04/2018 – PILBARA MINERALS SAYS POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPLETED; 17/04/2018 – CEO of S.Korea’s steelmaker POSCO offers to resign; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Op Pft KRW1.016T Vs KRW795.40B; 01/05/2018 – POSCO IS ALSO SAID TO EXPRESS INTEREST IN STAKE IN WODGINA MINE; 10/03/2018 – S.Korea’s POSCO, Samsung SDI agree to build cathode plant in Chile by 2021; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO REVISES UP 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TARGET TO 63 TRLN WON FROM 61.9 TRLN WON; 14/05/2018 – POSCO THAINOX PCL INOX.BK – QTRLY NET PROFIT 197.2 MLN BAHT VS 227.7 MLN BAHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 2.10M shares. Twin Capital Management holds 3.99% or 687,130 shares. Altfest L J Company, New York-based fund reported 109,689 shares. Carlson Mngmt holds 0.66% or 22,370 shares. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields & Ltd Llc invested 4.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement Planning Gp has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has 35,908 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.93M shares. Mu Invests Limited holds 4% or 53,000 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 2.56% or 850,413 shares in its portfolio. Independent Franchise Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 6.92 million shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sfmg Llc has 0.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.