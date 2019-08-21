Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Held by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel; Adobe (ADBE) Holding Has Upped by Miracle Mile Advisors Llc

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 346,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.87 million, up from 338,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 10.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 131.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 25,158 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 10,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $290.44. About 1.04M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 62,016 shares to 30,340 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,897 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft Acquires jClarity To Bolster Azure’s Java Team – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 44,445 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 949,578 shares. 9,385 were accumulated by Fayerweather Charles. Lipe Dalton invested in 11,279 shares or 0.98% of the stock. State Street Corporation accumulated 2.88% or 313.11M shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Llc reported 3.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 27,763 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 504,921 shares. 77,424 are held by Boyar Asset Mgmt. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 381,704 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central National Bank & Trust & Company holds 14,339 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited has invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 421,927 shares to 6,410 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 50,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).