Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Upped by Hs Management Partners Llc; Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 196,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.98 million, up from 541,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 18.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,974 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 39,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 1.79M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Teams Has 13 Million Daily Users. That’s Bad News for Slack – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Microsoft a $100 Stock or a $200 Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: More Fed Fun, but Healthcare Weakness Caps Gains – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft passes Slack in DAUs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52 million shares to 3.87M shares, valued at $143.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 38,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,427 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 19.59M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Harris Associate LP reported 2,500 shares stake. Harvey Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,005 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 1.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,262 shares. Edgemoor Inv has invested 6.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Main Street Ltd reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Capital Ltd Liability invested in 1.64% or 24,892 shares. Cambridge holds 41,971 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Co has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 31,770 shares. Diker Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.1% or 15,351 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass holds 108,449 shares. Oppenheimer & Co owns 809,912 shares. Interactive Advsr reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 18.49 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS and Banco Bradesco Close Agreement to Unwind Joint Venture and Form New Long-term Commercial Arrangement – Business Wire” on January 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Reports Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.