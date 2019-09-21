Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Upped by Checchi Capital Advisers Llc; W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $14.37 Million

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.89 million, up from 81,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 221,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 677,412 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.66M, up from 456,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.64 million shares traded or 161.29% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) by 1,051 shares to 55,923 shares, valued at $60.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 11,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,468 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore & Com reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alta Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 33,737 shares. Portland Global Advisors holds 45,424 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Btr Capital Management has 4.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 182,200 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 44,489 shares. Private Asset Mgmt has 2.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 115,553 shares. Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,748 shares. Buckhead Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 92,641 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 3.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge Mgmt holds 5.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 262,715 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd invested in 226,126 shares. Mackenzie owns 4.03M shares. Boston Prns stated it has 4.75 million shares. Benin Mgmt Corporation accumulated 65,770 shares.