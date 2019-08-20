Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Upped by Burt Wealth Advisors; Plancorp Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $327,717 as Stock Price Rose

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 8,997 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.31% or 521,449 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Wisconsin-based Madison Investment Hldgs has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bamco New York holds 230,208 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Pa owns 358,610 shares or 4.81% of their US portfolio. Grassi Investment invested 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aimz Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridges Mgmt Inc owns 467,895 shares. Richard C Young & has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spinnaker reported 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Green Square Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Daiwa Securities Group Inc owns 383,483 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 2.6% or 278,770 shares. Mengis Inc has 4.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: "Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com" on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq" published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com's news article titled: "Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com" with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,443 shares to 4,119 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

