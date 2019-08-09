Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Raised by Meritage Group Lp; Crow Point Partners Cut Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Stake by $4.72 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 2.34M shares traded or 4.80% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 483,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.05M, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video)

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Margaret Pego, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces Retirement – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PSEG Plans to Reduce Carbon Emissions 80% by 2046 with a Vision of Net-Zero by 2050 – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn owns 4,434 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 862 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.07% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Cibc World owns 66,932 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 0% or 668 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 8,899 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.11% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Hudock Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,916 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.02% or 69,754 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 240,844 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 18,300 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 73,801 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 11,084 shares. 130,291 are owned by James Invest.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Company, Oregon-based fund reported 117,800 shares. Eos Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Bradford Assocs Incorporated owns 7,600 shares. First Amer Financial Bank reported 225,445 shares. Bristol John W Inc Ny reported 926,073 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 24.60M shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Communications L L C has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barnett & Com owns 823 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 55,501 shares. Skba Capital Ltd owns 4,590 shares. Cookson Peirce And reported 2.27% stake. 70,060 are owned by Hollencrest Mgmt. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Cap Prtnrs has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 57.83M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Poached Amazonâ€™s Top Twitch Star – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares to 935,956 shares, valued at $197.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,249 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.