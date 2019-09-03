Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Lifted by Paragon Capital Management Ltd; Wellington Shields & Company Has Boosted Holding in Intrexon (XON) by $720,000

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 8.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 314,804 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares to 8,715 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,967 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $17.62 million activity.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.