Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Lifted by Fragasso Group Inc; Nwq Investment Management Company Boosted Holding in Tenaris S A (TS) by $6.26 Million as Stock Price Declined

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 10,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,202 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 31,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 223,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 667,270 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.85M, up from 443,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 2.68M shares traded or 16.03% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 12,164 shares to 29,110 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 38,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caledonia Investments Public Limited Liability Corp owns 476,767 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville Bank has invested 4.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chemung Canal stated it has 4.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qv Investors Incorporated stated it has 135,019 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 4.04% or 5.93M shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Lc holds 0.82% or 273,973 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net accumulated 4,358 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Putnam Investments, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.55M shares. Bennicas And Associate accumulated 41,994 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 96.18M shares. Old Point Financial Services N A has 65,911 shares. Md Sass Invsts Services holds 2.77% or 147,359 shares. Family Capital Trust holds 0.11% or 2,200 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swarthmore Gru Inc holds 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,475 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 357,777 shares to 604,386 shares, valued at $24.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 48,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).