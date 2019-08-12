Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Increased by Selz Capital Llc; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Trimmed Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Market Valuation Declined

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,452 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 50,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69 million shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.85M shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 120,136 shares. Moreover, Addenda Capital Inc has 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marsico Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Savant Capital Ltd invested in 59,661 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa owns 50,727 shares. Moreover, Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP has 4.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.29 million shares. American Advsrs Limited Liability holds 24,339 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 493,309 shares. Punch And Assocs Investment Management Incorporated holds 1.05% or 103,978 shares in its portfolio. 716,250 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prelude Cap Management Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,685 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt has 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,218 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 2.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakbrook Limited Liability holds 2.05% or 286,547 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 288,800 shares to 878,200 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,800 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 70,000 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.28% or 5,362 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has invested 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Overbrook Mngmt holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35,887 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt has 1.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 183,102 shares. E&G Limited Partnership reported 15,348 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 69,188 are held by Schwartz Invest Counsel. Cibc Inc accumulated 0.08% or 228,526 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 84,239 shares. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt reported 48,500 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. 14,608 are held by New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Private Harbour Inv & Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 32,035 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha stated it has 279,552 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings.