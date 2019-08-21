Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Increased by Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc; Element Capital Management Holding in Oge Energy (OGE) Increased by $326,757 as Share Price Rose

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 7.70 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 7,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 37,178 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 29,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 273,085 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 116,178 shares to 110,063 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 799,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,506 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 165,040 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 52,934 shares. Franklin Res owns 1.46M shares. Hilltop holds 0.1% or 10,970 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 22,346 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 176,322 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 2.07 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co has 1.79 million shares. Sei Company has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 730,575 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Comerica National Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 135,138 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Is Taking Steps to Grab More of This $321 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OGE Energy Corp. Board approves Q1 2019 dividend; company names David E. Rainbolt to board of directors – PRNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Obsidian Energy regains NYSE compliance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E power plant acquisitions; 506 MW generating capacity to benefit customers – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associates Limited Partnership holds 2,500 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 125,941 shares. Shikiar Asset holds 7,550 shares. Scotia Cap Inc invested in 1.75% or 1.15 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 1.39M shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Lynch & Assocs In has invested 6.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pettee Invsts holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,935 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 12.59M shares or 3.34% of the stock. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 6.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61,911 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 4.51M shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bbr Lc has 1.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 93,818 were reported by Essex Invest Limited Liability Co. Willis Invest Counsel has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kdi Cap Limited owns 4.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 99,026 shares.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.