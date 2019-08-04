Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Boosted by Scholtz & Company Llc; As Home Depot Com (HD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Atlas Browninc Has Trimmed Its Stake by $317,060

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 69.17M shares. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 125 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,853 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 0.1% or 3,824 shares. Scott And Selber reported 23,262 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication owns 43,300 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,238 shares. Peak Asset Limited Liability owns 1,167 shares. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Res has invested 3.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Affinity Advisors Limited Liability reported 50,502 shares. Garde Cap has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Community Inv Com accumulated 0.06% or 2,693 shares. Brown Cap Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,074 shares. Mufg Americas holds 1.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 230,592 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 945,293 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares to 19,378 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,775 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.72% stake. Johnson Counsel Inc invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grassi Invest owns 186,715 shares. Baskin Service reported 177,441 shares or 3.88% of all its holdings. Moreover, Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp has 10.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 216,072 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Company. 1,085 are held by Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc. Lau Associates Lc has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedgewood Investors Pa invested in 19,488 shares. 73,244 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 2.48% or 3.74 million shares. Lbmc Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,222 shares stake. Bellecapital Limited holds 9,762 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Carderock Capital Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 45,373 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 125,968 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.