Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Boosted by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Maintained by Diligent Investors Llc

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 3,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 93,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, up from 89,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 14.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 31,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 4.02M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,528 are owned by Navellier And Assoc. Cortland Advisers Ltd Com holds 5.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.08 million shares. 30,789 were reported by Sns Fincl Limited Liability Company. New England And Mngmt Incorporated owns 24,255 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Lindsell Train Limited has invested 11.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 19,694 are held by Karp Management. Capital City Fl holds 0.62% or 13,237 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 2.75 million shares. Moreover, Lourd Capital Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,929 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus accumulated 280,238 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Com Il invested in 237,972 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.57% or 1.19 million shares. Round Table Service Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 2,620 shares. 6,232 are owned by Capital Mgmt Ny. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.32M shares.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.