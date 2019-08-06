Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Boosted by Altimeter Capital Management Lp; Dycom Inds (DY) Stock Value Rose While First Washington Has Raised Stake

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 22,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 76,405 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 53,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 389,879 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock has 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Bradford & stated it has 7,600 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Tctc Hldgs Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 549,976 shares. Cohen Cap Management Inc invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Capital Int Invsts has 4.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,403 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability invested in 594,525 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Guardian Cap Lp reported 254,611 shares stake. Illinois-based Thomas White Intl has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montgomery Invest has 18,478 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.24% or 452,324 shares. Oppenheimer Communications Inc has 2.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakwood Capital Lc Ca reported 112,092 shares. Mngmt Communications holds 1.02% or 30,423 shares in its portfolio. Brown Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.11% or 515,394 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 0.06% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 55,631 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Co invested in 397,155 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0% or 15,822 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,446 shares stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Hood River Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.76% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 327,700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Products Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 59,528 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 471,316 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Buckingham Incorporated invested in 0.69% or 157,984 shares.