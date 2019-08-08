Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Boosted by 3G Capital Partners Lp; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.38 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 2,200 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 87,650 were accumulated by Hendley Co. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 2.34% or 43.13 million shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 4.38% or 338,558 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Lc accumulated 5.36% or 2.25 million shares. Meritage Portfolio has 3.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.14M were accumulated by Westfield Lp. David R Rahn & Associates Incorporated accumulated 4,733 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 84.89 million are owned by Bank Of Mellon. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes & has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Moore & has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sprucegrove Inv Ltd stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argi Lc has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 34,534 shares or 3.58% of the stock.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,839 shares to 49,761 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,147 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.