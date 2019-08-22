Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Boosted by Hollencrest Securities Llc; Capital City Trust Company Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 6.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.02. About 6.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 18,321 shares. Advisory Inc has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mig Capital Lc holds 5,441 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Long Island Investors Ltd stated it has 334,310 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Assocs Limited Oh stated it has 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 13,012 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 3.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 135,422 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. High Pointe Limited Co stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 2.12M shares. Boys Arnold Inc has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based Cadence Fincl Bank Na has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taylor Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,800 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 35,519 shares to 52,231 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) by 77,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,494 shares, and cut its stake in Atomera Inc 00500.

