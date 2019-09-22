Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Scotia Capital Cut Position by $2.14 Million; As Bristol (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Has Boosted Stake

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 90,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 358,268 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.25M, up from 267,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 16,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.15 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Rafferty Asset Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Guardian Investment holds 42,754 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested in 387,438 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland invested 3.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Captrust Finance Advisors owns 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 82,096 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rampart Limited Liability Company holds 27,189 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 98,671 are owned by Old National National Bank In. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 3,990 shares. Decatur Capital reported 146,728 shares. 199,740 were reported by Whitebox Advisors Limited. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 344,680 shares. Oakworth Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 6,709 were reported by Fort Lp.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,585 shares to 17,986 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,198 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 25,036 shares to 368,939 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr (LQDH).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 3.94% or 2.02M shares. Harvey Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 18,085 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Globeflex Lp invested in 86 shares. Bouchey Grp Limited holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,484 shares. Segment Wealth stated it has 1.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited reported 121,307 shares. Barometer Mngmt Inc invested in 1.95% or 112,160 shares. Dsm Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 9.73% or 4.98M shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 31,440 shares. Monetta Finance Ser Incorporated holds 5.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,000 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp reported 6.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Saturna Cap invested in 2.32% or 590,143 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1.37% or 168,622 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 4.28 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Truepoint Incorporated stated it has 9,989 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.