Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $103.59 Million; Virtu Financial Lowered Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $871,226 as Stock Price Declined

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 8,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,213 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 4.75 million shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.14M were reported by Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Gam Ag stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Bank Of America De accumulated 77.99M shares or 1.43% of the stock. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 143,427 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 4.72% or 303,841 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Invest has 3.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zwj Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 305,875 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 799,519 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 62,000 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 17,526 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Partners Limited owns 274,982 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. 62,226 were reported by Puzo Michael J. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Llc reported 27,859 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 30,998 were accumulated by Orleans Cap La.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,020 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 156,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Commerce holds 90 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bb&T reported 6,279 shares stake. Tech Crossover Mngmt V Lc invested in 609,035 shares or 70.09% of the stock. 186,501 are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability. Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Scopus Asset Lp owns 445,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management invested in 65,900 shares. Techs Crossover Management Vi Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 609,035 shares. Sit Assoc invested in 0.05% or 16,175 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 38,668 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 28,895 are owned by Pictet Bancshares And Tru Ltd. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 2,754 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Natl Bank Tru has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 625,709 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can.