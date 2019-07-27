Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Redwood Investments Decreased Stake; Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Stock Rose While Apollo Management Holdings LP Lowered Its Stake by $12.68 Million

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 5,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,128 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50 million, down from 238,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.03 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 299 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.18% or 1.22M shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 201,855 shares. Bard Assocs accumulated 22,265 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,475 shares. 151,157 are held by Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 149,688 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The holds 10,283 shares. 1.78 million were reported by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Incorporated stated it has 7,060 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0.37% or 1,621 shares. 2.87 million are held by Savings Bank Of America De. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 301,400 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Jefferies Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 was made by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 500,000 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $16.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 132,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 44,819 shares to 173,912 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 68,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A).

