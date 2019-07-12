Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Plancorp Upped by $327,717 Its Holding; As Visteon Com New (VC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Stake

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com New (VC) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 5,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $990,000, up from 8,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 511,296 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $107,840 were bought by Wilson Harry James on Friday, June 21.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc Com by 1,655 shares to 16,158 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,389 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

