Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Trimmed Holding by $313,209; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Cut Tri Continental (TY) Position by $484,328 as Stock Value Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp analyzed 2,677 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 334,023 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.40 million, down from 336,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 38,449 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Retailer Revolve Rides Influencer Wave To IPO, Snags A $1.5 Billion Market Cap – Forbes” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tri-Continental: Only Buy at a Substantial Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2011, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental Corporation Is An Alternative To Vanguard Wellington – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2017. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Retail Troubles Come In Many Forms: Compare J.C. Penney And Nordstrom – Forbes” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.2515 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 289,591 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 15,162 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 14,180 shares stake. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 2,211 shares. Moreover, St James Invest Lc has 0.03% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 11,205 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc invested in 0.04% or 396,331 shares. American Asset holds 13,743 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors holds 0% or 1,468 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr accumulated 3,650 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 78 were accumulated by Cls Limited Liability Corporation. Cohen And Steers holds 26,892 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 1,507 shares. Cetera Advsrs Llc has 0.02% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 13,746 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cornerstone Advsrs has 823 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor National Bank invested in 0.61% or 27,649 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 17,526 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 3.24% or 8.11M shares. Mufg Americas Holdings accumulated 3.07% or 905,322 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 128,063 shares. The New York-based Sandhill Cap Lc has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 24,283 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Limited Co has 2.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 258,031 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Currie Limited invested in 198,497 shares. Moreover, Clark Mgmt has 1.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 485,043 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability reported 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 68,238 are owned by First Personal Finance Svcs. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 59,759 shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 3.28% stake.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 42,354 shares to 245,503 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S.A. Spons Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 19,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).