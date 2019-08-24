Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Palestra Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Increased Symantec (SYMC) Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.27 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 8.24 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 623,281 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Td Asset invested in 1.16M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset One Ltd accumulated 331,225 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.06% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Raymond James Associate reported 123,626 shares. 217 were accumulated by Moody Comml Bank Trust Division. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 21,703 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 131,448 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc has 110,465 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Guardian Life Commerce Of America has 1,843 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 64,557 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 37,370 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares to 433,438 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.