Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Oakmont Partners Increased by $2.27 Million Its Position; Brooks Automation (BRKS) Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 87,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 551,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, down from 638,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 240,780 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 118,431 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $144.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 799,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Co Na owns 0.17% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 1.31 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 8,252 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.01% or 17,210 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 146,066 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 19,963 are held by Fdx Advisors Inc. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 184,929 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Pnc Fincl invested in 95,410 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 502,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 863,893 shares. New England Research Mgmt holds 1.24% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) or 62,817 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 46,935 shares. 563,362 are owned by Westwood Hldg Group.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,333 shares to 43,791 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,482 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.