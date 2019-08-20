Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Northrock Partners Has Decreased Stake; Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined While Cognios Capital Cut by $1.53 Million Its Holding

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 50.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 9,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,321 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 18,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $145.93. About 3.02 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 5,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 34,844 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 40,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.58. About 7.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 405.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,354 shares. Axa reported 0.59% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sit Assoc reported 44,840 shares stake. Vanguard Gru holds 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 57.28M shares. 884 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. First Foundation accumulated 2,009 shares. Hsbc Public Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Corp Oh reported 6,938 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 31,791 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Principal Grp Inc has 0.3% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Ohio-based Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Deltec Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 32,900 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.63% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 100,666 shares. Psagot House Ltd holds 0% or 536 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 87,527 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4,750 shares to 26,266 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsal Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 1.32 million shares or 10.18% of the stock. Moreover, Matarin Cap Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montecito Fincl Bank stated it has 45,826 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 71,200 shares or 5.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Syntal Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors accumulated 1.95% or 39,128 shares. Truepoint holds 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,160 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Inc reported 22,950 shares stake. Sns Financial Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.93% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 30,000 shares stake. Addison Capital reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Inc Or owns 83,466 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has 3.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairview Capital Inv Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).