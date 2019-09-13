Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Norris Perne & French Llp Lowered Holding by $848,540; As Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) Stock Price Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Position by $660,979

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 297,461 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.85 million, down from 303,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $137.33. About 11.44 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 60,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 272,496 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, down from 332,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 2.01 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 26/04/2018 – GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES UK EQUITIES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM BENCHMARK; 26/03/2018 – Credit Suisse Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CREDIT SUISSE (SCHWEIZ) AG TO RATING ‘A’; 16/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) concerning Veloci; 20/03/2018 – HAMMERSON PLC HMSO.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 460P FOLLOWING MONDAY’S KLÉPIERRE CONFIRMATION ON OFFER FOR HAMMERSON; 31/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S – REVERSE SPLITS WILL BE EFFECTIVE AT OPEN OF TRADING ON JUNE 8, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 2.64 million shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 4.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corda Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Freestone Capital Holdings Lc owns 171,472 shares. Greatmark Prns accumulated 139,701 shares. Wafra accumulated 480,722 shares. Central Asset Investments & Management (Hk) Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 26,945 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Mngmt has 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,189 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability. Albion Finance Group Ut reported 158,723 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 789,900 shares. Cincinnati owns 932,950 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 8.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyons Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

