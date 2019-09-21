Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Newman Dignan & Sheerar Lowered by $402,059 Its Position; Strategic Advisors Lowered Its Position in Carnival New (CCL) as Market Valuation Declined

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp New (CCL) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 8,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 18,194 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $846,000, down from 26,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 4.22 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Carnival makes schedule changes at Port Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Dorian – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon, Chevron Shine as Oil Rally Rattles Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,551 shares to 31,870 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.76 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 880 were reported by Phocas Fin. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 4,891 shares. Lenox Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 95 shares. Icon Advisers holds 19,112 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 26,659 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 857,007 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 200 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 10,396 shares. 6,397 were accumulated by Advisor Prtn Ltd Com. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 25,341 shares. 6,689 are held by Bank & Trust Of The West. Trust Invest Advisors invested in 19,810 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 598,403 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Dow Jones Us Large Cap (SCHX) by 109,959 shares to 121,926 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addison Cap owns 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,258 shares. Gm Advisory Grp holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,891 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis has invested 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eos Mgmt LP has invested 0.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pettyjohn Wood White holds 3.85% or 92,780 shares. American Economic Planning Group Inc Adv holds 4,435 shares. Hollencrest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 70,545 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windsor Cap Management owns 3,262 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.85% or 162,967 shares. Pitcairn has 89,978 shares. Penobscot Inv Management holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 111,277 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 3.9% stake.