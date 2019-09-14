Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Newman Dignan & Sheerar Lowered Its Stake by $402,059; As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Market Valuation Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Upped by $9.14 Million Its Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 65,265 shares as the company's stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 795,372 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.90 million, up from 730,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.97. About 223,105 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,016 are owned by Qs Ltd. Meeder Asset Management has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.02% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 13,500 shares. Syntal Partners stated it has 2,252 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jane Street Lc has 3,090 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 904,978 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 159,589 shares. Macquarie Group Inc reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.45% stake. Glenmede Na holds 0.01% or 11,757 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha stated it has 0.32% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) accumulated 37 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd owns 7,240 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 2,013 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested in 84,479 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 3.15M shares to 2,067 shares, valued at $120,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 139,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Jones Lang LaSalle Q2 fee revenue growth driven by leasing – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Company holds 2.49% or 161,871 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Company reported 1.87% stake. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Dc holds 411,729 shares. 49,478 were accumulated by Mount Vernon Associate Md. Guinness Asset Mngmt reported 3.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has invested 5.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motco invested in 102,742 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Herald Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 30,600 shares. Community State Bank Of Raymore owns 3,417 shares. Clark Estates holds 120,755 shares. D Scott Neal holds 1,724 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 2.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whitnell And Com reported 48,366 shares. 189,935 were accumulated by Jones Fincl Cos Lllp.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Dow Jones Us Large Cap (SCHX) by 109,959 shares to 121,926 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.