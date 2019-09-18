Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Miles Capital Increased Holding; Proshare Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) by $383,760

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 4,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,237 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 15,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 68,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01M, down from 71,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 923,511 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Communications stated it has 3,934 shares. Ameritas invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Victory Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 225,537 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,304 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 125,000 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 25,682 shares. Element Lc holds 0.19% or 23,031 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc holds 1.96M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 7,054 shares in its portfolio. 30,592 are held by Dupont Capital. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.94% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 43,691 shares. Connors Investor Services invested in 1.33% or 85,337 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 9,163 were accumulated by Zevin Asset Management Ltd Company.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.69M for 19.52 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 32,299 shares to 194,775 shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 61,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).