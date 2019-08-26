Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Md Sass Investors Services Has Boosted Position by $10.19 Million; Castine Capital Management Raised Its Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS) Holding by $627,620; Market Valuation Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 31,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 99,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 2,418 shares traded or 15.58% up from the average. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 3.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 87,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 147,359 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, up from 60,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 137,135 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 146,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,348 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah holds 1.29% or 103,888 shares in its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 12.08% or 11.96 million shares in its portfolio. 125,968 are owned by Iberiabank Corporation. 60,902 are held by Cadence Limited Liability Company. Fundsmith Llp accumulated 12.14M shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Communication has 1.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 63,583 shares. Moreover, Weik Capital Mgmt has 5.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 97,794 shares. Summit Wealth Limited Company accumulated 15,326 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors stated it has 3.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plancorp Ltd Llc stated it has 25,623 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. New York-based Adirondack has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 137,878 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 5.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Copeland Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 11,109 shares. Cap Mgmt Associates Ny owns 21,824 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold FBSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 727,725 shares or 0.60% less from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 1,532 shares. Wellington Group Llp holds 0% or 43,743 shares. Banc Funds has 0.1% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 64,676 shares. United Advisers Ltd holds 13,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 20,506 shares. Eidelman Virant has invested 1.09% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 2,110 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc Inc invested in 4,000 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested in 46,781 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 4,715 shares in its portfolio. Avenir owns 16,000 shares. Castine Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.84% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Captrust Advsr invested in 1,250 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 3,553 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $38,519 activity. $3,943 worth of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was bought by FLORY DONNA D on Monday, August 12.