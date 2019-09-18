Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Stake by $672,182; Ejf Capital Raised Its Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) by $20.34 Million

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 581,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.22 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 2.95 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.22M, down from 178,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 96,384 shares to 220,385 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 32,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,309 shares, and cut its stake in Randolph Bancorp Inc.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 58,203 shares to 372,156 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 376,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

