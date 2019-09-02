Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Lvw Advisors Trimmed Holding; As Wex (WEX) Share Value Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Its Position by $48.23 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 252,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.37 million, down from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 177,993 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested in 3.01% or 1.77M shares. 3G Cap Prns Limited Partnership reported 12.62% stake. 714,215 are owned by Avalon Advsr Ltd Company. Hm Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 19,578 shares. Capital Sarl has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviva Pcl reported 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coastline Tru has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argent Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 9.17M shares. Cadence Capital Ltd holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,902 shares. Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Technology Ltd has 2.12 million shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability accumulated 239,875 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Professional Advisory Svcs holds 3.14% or 132,704 shares.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDC) by 10,607 shares to 62,213 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 23,800 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Comml Bank holds 1,904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Co owns 420,799 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 36,709 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Lc accumulated 15,000 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability stated it has 10,710 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shellback Capital Lp reported 1.1% stake. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 3,945 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 18 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 6,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited holds 0% or 193 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.03% or 3.84M shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,532 shares to 119,165 shares, valued at $46.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 95,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $102.13 million for 21.67 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

