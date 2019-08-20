Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Cut by $7.44 Million Its Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lifted Position

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 63,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816.20 million, down from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 19.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13 million, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 7.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 121,829 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oak Ridge Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,739 shares. Advisor Lc reported 98,807 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 2.52% or 28,350 shares. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 43,552 shares stake. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 7,309 shares. Sit Invest Associates holds 251,748 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated reported 344,020 shares stake. Summit Gp Ltd Llc has 7,700 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability reported 51,894 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Lc owns 114,468 shares. 4,550 are held by Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca. Martin Inc Tn invested 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 103,102 shares to 145,040 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,108 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $712.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

