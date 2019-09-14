Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Howard Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $469,091; As The Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Rose, Bradley Foster & Sargent Lifted by $2.88 Million Its Stake

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 311,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.71 million, down from 314,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 581.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 65,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 76,766 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 11,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 9.43M shares traded or 37.48% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE REPORTS 30C PER UNIT SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE LURES RETAIL CLIENTS WITH HELP OF ADVISER BOOT CAMP; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is among firms weighing offer for LaSalle REIT – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE INVESTMENT OWNED BY ENTITIES ADVISED BY AFFILIATES OF BLACKSTONE GROUP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY 16.56 PCT STAKE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC FOR 315.4 MLN EUROS; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone to Bid for Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios in EUR1.91 Bln Deal; 05/04/2018 – Hispania Trades 6% Lower Following Blackstone Bid; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS BID WILL BE SUBJECT TO BECOMING THE OWNER OF 50% PLUS ONE SHARE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC; 01/05/2018 – MO Tecnologias Enters Into An Agreement With Blackstone Merchant Services To Offer MCA In The USA; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: MPHASIS BLOCK DEAL AIMED TO CREATE MORE LIQUIDITY; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI) by 10,102 shares to 136,940 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 137,047 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Parnassus Invests Ca invested in 4.47% or 8.82M shares. Pure Fincl Inc holds 0.22% or 9,244 shares. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,941 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 36.76 million shares. Blue Chip Partners Inc owns 131,554 shares. 13,938 are held by Cls. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a Arkansas-based fund reported 2,451 shares. Truepoint has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,989 shares. 63,296 are owned by Holderness. Marathon Capital Management, Maryland-based fund reported 26,699 shares. Vulcan Value Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.14% or 2.64M shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 22,774 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Nasdaq Composite’s decline belies bullish exchange breadth data – MarketWatch” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roku Stock Looks Poised to Be Acquired – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.19% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Barclays Public Limited holds 0.11% or 4.06 million shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Pennsylvania Trust reported 8,565 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 137,876 were accumulated by Tower Bridge. First Heartland Consultants invested in 11,816 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 140,688 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 450,000 shares. Chickasaw Cap Ltd Co accumulated 10,825 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 16,564 shares. Citigroup has 0.03% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 117,998 were accumulated by Da Davidson. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.24% or 1.75M shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 37,565 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 24,150 shares to 103,109 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,203 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).