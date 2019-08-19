Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Horan Capital Advisors Lowered Position; As Textron (TXT) Valuation Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Lifted by $825,000 Its Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 1.14M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO: BUSINESS PLANE DEMAND UP ON TAX CUTS, UPGRADES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS MARKET DEMAND CONTINUES TO BE STRONG FOR BUSINESS JETS AND TURBOPROPS, AND IT IS REFLECTED IN CO’S BOOK-TO-BILL AND BACKLOG – CONF CALL; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Textron Aviation Inc; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 45,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 19.70 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 26.41 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 177,665 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 271,810 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc invested in 0.1% or 50,831 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 5.01M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). C M Bidwell & Assoc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 13,556 are held by Capstone Advsr Lc. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 0% or 32,908 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt owns 82,005 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Veritable LP invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Brave Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 4,200 shares. Baldwin Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 3,328 were accumulated by Parkside Fin Bankshares &.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 18,700 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 147,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.