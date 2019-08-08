Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Glenview Capital Management Upped Its Holding; As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Market Value Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $356,063

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 649,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.34M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.43. About 2.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $147.03. About 72,151 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.45M shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $562.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Analyst Moves: MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: CVX, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management Limited has invested 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Incorporated stated it has 511,347 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 78,485 shares. Capital Mgmt Corporation Va, Virginia-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.60 million shares. Baltimore reported 150,916 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.72% or 60,600 shares. Montana-based Stack Mngmt has invested 7.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors stated it has 725,952 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants holds 1.01% or 76,858 shares in its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion has 821,130 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,668 shares. Timber Creek Capital Llc holds 3.69% or 46,452 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW) by 1,500 shares to 2,808 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 63,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp.