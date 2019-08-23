Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Increased Position by $4.79 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Country Club Trust Company Decreased Its Holding

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06 million, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 10,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 26,094 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 37,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Azure: Enabling Big Shift In Hybrid Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 53,418 shares to 352,750 shares, valued at $20.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,630 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 4,275 shares to 14,795 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 7,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

