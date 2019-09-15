Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Fragasso Group Has Upped by $562,856 Its Holding; As Amc Networks (AMCX) Share Price Declined, Holder James Investment Research Has Lowered Its Holding by $633,258

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,434 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 42,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 11,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 25,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 37,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 91,524 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 21.40% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.15 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $94.02 million for 7.52 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold AMCX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 46.51 million shares or 8.26% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 461,538 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 0.03% or 73,112 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications reported 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 6,919 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs accumulated 4,127 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Da Davidson stated it has 8,340 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Limited Company has 0.14% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Moreover, Pnc has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.02% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Burney holds 144,385 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Axa stated it has 131,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 22,335 shares. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.23% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 827,730 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Tre (EDV) by 6,550 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl (NYSE:V) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Proctor & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMCX vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMC Networks: Primed To Benefit In The Streaming Wars – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks Inc. Completes Acquisition of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 3.23% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Howard Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 311,325 shares. 104,472 were accumulated by Punch And Associates Mngmt Inc. Alyeska Invest Gp LP has 0.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 169,259 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.34% or 18,845 shares. Captrust Fin owns 325,525 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Mirador Capital Partners LP reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srb Corp holds 21.9% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio. 14.33M are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 462,407 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Management Lc reported 263,016 shares. Beaumont Partners Limited Com accumulated 140,705 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 795 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Us National Bank De reported 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).