Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Cognios Capital Has Cut Holding by $732,420; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Increased by St Germain D J Co Inc

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 6,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 13.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com)

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,072 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19 million, up from 199,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 holds 3,847 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 383,144 are owned by First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated. 17,874 were reported by Farmers State Bank. Smith Salley And Associates owns 101,284 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Company has 177,539 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Whittier Communications Of Nevada holds 240,477 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Wright Investors Serv holds 52,928 shares or 4.06% of its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 121,024 shares. 242,000 are owned by American Financial Gp. Services holds 24,419 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 1.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.25M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 1.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 586,510 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 178,874 shares in its portfolio. Newfocus Gru stated it has 76,996 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,610 shares to 191,937 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Floating Rate Nt Et (FLOT) by 112,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,979 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc Ig Floating Rate (FLRN).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone XR Successor May Sport Larger Battery – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Qualcomm Stock Worth the FTC Risk of Being Long? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 5, 2019 : IFRX, AMD, QQQ, GME, NOK, SIEN, AAPL, TVIX, PVTL, SNAP, NIO, ACB – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA sees $1 EPS hit from Apple tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Interest builds for 5G iPhone – Piper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Microsoft and Sony Are Teaming Up in Gaming: What the Heck Is Going On? – The Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Google’s New Video Game Service Challenge Sony (SNE) & Microsoft (MSFT)? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 4, 2019 : BABA, AVP, QQQ, BMS, MSFT, DAN, KHC, BKD, T, AKRX, INTC, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com Npv (NYSE:JWN) by 6,850 shares to 50,215 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670 by 6,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.