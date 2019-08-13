Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Benedict Financial Advisors Lowered Its Holding; Stryker (SYK) Holder Redmond Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 12,092 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 14,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.19. About 508,416 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp Bond Etf by 24,668 shares to 109,507 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Did Apple Abandon Its AR and VR Headset Dreams? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Communications Of America has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Wealth Planning Lc accumulated 33,179 shares. Addison Cap holds 1.19% or 13,312 shares. Trust Invest stated it has 5.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dillon & Assocs, Michigan-based fund reported 8,735 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 120,689 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has 19,159 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Company New York stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parus (Uk) Ltd reported 377,195 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc accumulated 18,303 shares or 0% of the stock. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 4.4% or 109,573 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 157,950 shares or 6.18% of its portfolio. Caledonia Invests Public Ltd Com accumulated 476,767 shares or 16.13% of the stock.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc Com by 12,340 shares to 29,707 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Transportation Inc by 10,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp Com.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Stryker Corporation’s (NYSE:SYK) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker announces commercial structure realignment NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stryker Corporation: Don’t Stryke Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.