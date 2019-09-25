Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Benedict Financial Advisors Cut Its Position by $363,090; Wealthquest Cut Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Position by $5.08 Million

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.67. About 4.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18 million, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.47. About 21,004 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.65 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “American Financialâ€™s Lindner gives insight into acquisition strategy – Cincinnati Business Courier” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Great American division CEO exits – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President Carl H Lindner Iii Sold $15. … – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

