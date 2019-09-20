Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Athena Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Shikiar Asset Management Maintains Holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 114,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 105,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 945,685 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 34,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92M, down from 108,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 32.98 million shares traded or 34.37% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Casino Dividends to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14,700 shares to 54,540 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,492 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 12,106 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). The Florida-based Real Estate Mgmt Services Limited Co has invested 1.78% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Citigroup holds 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 351,228 shares. 131,442 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Lpl Fin Lc holds 18,096 shares. Pnc Fin Gru Inc owns 2,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential stated it has 34,601 shares. Sandler invested in 0.04% or 14,600 shares. 22,062 were accumulated by Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Investec Asset North America has invested 0.19% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Spirit Of America Management New York invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Legal General Grp Inc Plc reported 844,572 shares. Presima owns 59,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts reported 2.7% stake. 5,275 were reported by Wespac Ltd Liability. Diligent Llc invested in 66,524 shares or 4.43% of the stock. Df Dent & Communication invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colrain Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Tru Natl Bank holds 4.26% or 729,626 shares. Alkeon Capital Management Ltd holds 0.97% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset reported 212,366 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Lc owns 3,000 shares. Hs Management Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 2.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 72,706 shares. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Llc holds 288,567 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 39,074 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.