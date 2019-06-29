Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Associated Banc-Corp Has Upped Position; As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Valuation Declined, Spitfire Capital Decreased Its Stake

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 47,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 583,924 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.87M, up from 535,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 136,272 shares traded or 38.16% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $18.05M for 13.63 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.59% EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,447 shares to 269,837 shares, valued at $51.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,413 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.