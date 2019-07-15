Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Raised Its Position; American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Has Boosted Holding

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 9,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, up from 170,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 1.34 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 19,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,404 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 44,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 8.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sony and Microsoft’s New Consoles Will Be Big Loss Leaders – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 423,308 shares to 175,962 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFV) by 9,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,735 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Ltd reported 11,767 shares. Alleghany Corp De holds 8.52% or 1.52 million shares. Highstreet Asset Management has 229,795 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp holds 8,090 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership reported 9.77 million shares stake. Wilkins Inv Counsel has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.75M were accumulated by Comerica State Bank. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,320 shares. Alabama-based Davis has invested 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 23.05 million are held by Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc. First Western Management Com reported 3,334 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 9.83 million shares or 8.19% of the stock. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Snow Cap LP stated it has 15,900 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 3.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 2,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Dubuque Bank And Tru Communications has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 50 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 497 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited owns 93,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cwm owns 428 shares. Bokf Na owns 6,670 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 14,051 shares stake. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability owns 3,449 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amer Gp Inc reported 292,671 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 2,129 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21,166 shares to 920 shares, valued at $77,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,011 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).