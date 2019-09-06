Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While American Trust Investment Advisors Lowered Stake by $716,157; Beaumont Financial Partners Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $609,098

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.67. About 2.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 30,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $139.23. About 11.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 24,426 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Lp stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). C M Bidwell And Assoc owns 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 203 shares. Moreover, Wright Serv has 0.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,226 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc accumulated 178,704 shares. Nadler Finance reported 7,729 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments, Korea-based fund reported 80,013 shares. Condor stated it has 119,156 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 2.76% or 113,903 shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwood Cap Assocs Limited holds 78,105 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Flippin Bruce & Porter, Virginia-based fund reported 84,697 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). West Coast Lc stated it has 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 10,866 shares to 13,677 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 9,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,385 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

