Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Winfield Associates Trimmed Position; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Position Upped by Investment Management Of Virginia Llc

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 85.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 49,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The institutional investor held 107,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 57,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 1.35 million shares traded or 806.89% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.09% or 334,310 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Temasek (Private) Ltd holds 0.02% or 19,536 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Mercantile Tru holds 1.76% or 63,583 shares in its portfolio. Selz Cap Limited Liability invested 5.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 1.08% stake. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc reported 1.29% stake. 138,506 are held by Fulton Natl Bank Na. Moreover, Green Square Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,024 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Permanens Capital LP reported 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barton Mngmt invested in 0.55% or 28,127 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,864 shares. Franklin owns 27.71 million shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,511 shares to 27,890 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 sales for $1.23 million activity. Maroney Patrick bought 3,000 shares worth $35,250. $216,285 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. Whittemore Kent G bought $3,554 worth of stock or 300 shares. Hogan Michael also bought $40,350 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. 580 shares were bought by Menon Deepak, worth $9,193. Shares for $22,155 were bought by MARTZ BRAD.

