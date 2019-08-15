Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Winfield Associates Trimmed Position by $419,445; Uss Investment Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 223,164 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.31. About 18.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Tale Of 2 FEMSAs – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Announces Time Change for Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA announces a change in its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Files 2018 SEC Annual Report NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks Taking A Big Hit On Mexico Tariff Threat – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30 million shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,350 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 6,475 shares to 35,718 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advisors Inc invested in 2.32% or 151,205 shares. Carderock Inc reported 45,373 shares. Holderness invested in 63,059 shares or 3.56% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has 1.96 million shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Benedict accumulated 85,240 shares. Whittier Trust Company reported 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts-based Forbes J M & Llp has invested 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 10.53M shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 493,552 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp holds 10.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 920,773 shares. Marathon Mngmt reported 28,142 shares. 124,524 are owned by Wendell David Associates Inc. Moreover, Gm Advisory Inc has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,828 shares.