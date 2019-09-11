Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Winfield Associates Has Decreased Its Holding; Ensemble Capital Management Increases Position in Netflix (NFLX)

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 126,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12 million, up from 120,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $286.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.94. About 2.91 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,933 shares to 3,608 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK) by 1,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (SUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,760 shares. Sentinel Lba has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Limited Oh invested in 310,485 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Research Mngmt Inc stated it has 14,934 shares. Prospector Prns holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 159,150 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 3.77 million shares. 28,324 were reported by Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs LP holds 38,497 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Dsm Prtn Limited Co stated it has 8.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newman Dignan & Sheerar accumulated 43,529 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 1.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 219,424 shares. Ariel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.61 million shares. Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt has invested 4.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 4.38% or 160,197 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cetera Ltd Liability Com reported 11,833 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdings accumulated 130 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.37% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.4% or 178,110 shares. Technology Crossover Management Vii Ltd holds 3.54M shares or 46.29% of its portfolio. Regions reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 357,020 shares. Heritage Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 1,958 shares. Banque Pictet Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 65,970 shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd, a California-based fund reported 7,093 shares. Cleararc reported 10,576 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.35% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Contravisory Mngmt Inc accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock.

