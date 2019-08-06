Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position by $358,254; Voya Financial (VOYA) Shares Rose While Kirr Marbach & Company Has Cut by $355,397 Its Stake

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 1.92 million shares traded or 49.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,755 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 3,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought 1,500 shares worth $74,175. 926 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares with value of $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Financial declares $0.15 dividend – Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Investment Management Finds Plan Sponsors and Advisors See the Need to Improve Retirement Readiness of Plan Participants – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial included on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Again Named a â€˜Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusionâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 42,228 shares. 218,794 are held by York Cap Mngmt Glob Limited Liability. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 159,874 shares. 61,200 were reported by Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Andra Ap has 0.2% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Franklin Res reported 10.96 million shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 9,500 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bluemar Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 168,796 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 0.07% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 5.17M shares. Tillar holds 1.08% or 37,735 shares in its portfolio. Adage Partners Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 829,000 shares.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Management reported 13.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Channing reported 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Professional Advisory stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blb&B Advisors Lc stated it has 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 305,445 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership invested 5.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 4.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cannell Peter B & Inc has invested 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverpark Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Chester Advsr accumulated 9,789 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 84,353 shares. Franklin Resource, California-based fund reported 27.71M shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,759 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 55,501 shares. Oz Mgmt Lp owns 2.02M shares for 1.44% of their portfolio.