Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose; Cohen Klingenstein Boosted Position in Automatic Data (ADP)

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data (ADP) by 188.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 10,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 3,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Ser (NYSE:HIG) by 59,500 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) by 29,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,022 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.