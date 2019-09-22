Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Upped Its Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by $38.81 Million as Share Price Declined

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 451,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.94 million, up from 767,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.32 million shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,488 shares to 241,758 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Cap Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 77,239 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,934 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte invested in 3.25% or 132,700 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 6.59M shares. Canal owns 132,000 shares. 338,258 were accumulated by Gluskin Sheff And Assocs. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 119,667 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com holds 1.35% or 62,558 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited has 2.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.66 million shares. Interest Ca accumulated 115,762 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 3.22% or 76,892 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Llc has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.86 million were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or has invested 5.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp/Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 1.10M shares to 9.22 million shares, valued at $108.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 111,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 shares valued at $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V. on Friday, August 23.